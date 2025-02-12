Alliance Parkway in Hewitt to temporarily close for sewer line expansion

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Hewitt recently announced that Alliance Parkway will be closed for at least two weeks starting on Monday.

"The closure is for the extension of a sewer line,” said Hewitt City Manager, Bo Thomas.

"The reason for it is because of some limitations in some of the infrastructure in the area."

The line will serve a new development coming to the community— an apartment complex with more than 200 units.

“It could legitimately take 18 months for construction for a facility that big,” Thomas said.

But for now, the extension is the city’s main priority.

“The sewer line that is being extended in that area will route about half of the development sewer to a different spot in our sewer system,” Thomas said.

“So that it can gravity feed, so that it all doesn't go to a lift station that is in the area,”

This could help prevent overwhelming the system’s capacity.

“There’s a need for more housing,” Thomas said.

“This just happened to be an area in the community that multi family could be developed,”

Thomas told 25 News there could be partial road closures for repairs in weeks to come.

“There will probably be a traffic plan that will allow traffic to still move in that area,” Thomas said.

Legacy Drive, located next to Alliance Parkway, is already closed.

