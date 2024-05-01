Gov. Abbott announces disaster declaration in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 29 Texas counties that were impacted by last week’s storms, and McLennan County is one of them.



Central Texans are preparing for another round of heavy rains. The new round of storms come several days last week of severe weather.

If you have seen damage to your property, your encouraged to fill out the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool survey, or iSTAT.

Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for McLennan County in response to the recent storm damage and to provent potential future damage.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Central Texans are preparing for another round of heavy rains — the new round of storms came several days last week of severe weather.

“A couple of tornadoes locally and in other places of the state that have now carried on into a flooding event that is primarily affecting east Texas at this point, but there are some impacts in McLennan County,” said Ryan Dirker with McLennan County Emergency Management.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for McLennan County in response to that and to potential future damage.

“If we are to see any sort of majorly impacting flood event, this disaster declaration being in place will make it easier for us to declare a local disaster declaration should the need arise and more easily integrate into the states response,” Dirker said.

Dirker says McLennan County does have some low lying areas where several inches of rain could affect Central Texas.

“Honey Lane, south of Waco, a lot of areas in east Waco that are more flood prone than other areas — so if you live in either one of those areas, you certainly need to be on the water for river rises and any sort of high rain producing events," he said.

Central Texans can report any storm damage with the iSTATtool.

To stay in the loop about weather updates, sign up for the McLennan County Emergency Notification System here.