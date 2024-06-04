Fundraising efforts underway to help Lacy Lakeview couple after home damaged by nearby fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — We have continuing coverage of a story we first brought to you late last month.

Now Central Texas neighbors are coming together to help the May family rebuild and those neighbors want your help.

More than a dozen people came together for one cause, not to point fingers at anyone, but to plan a fundraiser to help their neighbors, family members, and friends: Susan and John May.

“That’s the biggest item is the venue. We do have a few in mind that we’ve kinda reached out too," one of the organizers Jacque Henderson said.

They are also looking for items to raffle off which can include services from businesses.

The meeting was held Monday evening at Lakeview Baptist Church in Lacy Lakeview.

John and Susan May were there along with representatives from the City of Lacy Lakeview.

I’m told the Mays did not ask for this, but people who care about them just wanted to make it happen for them.

“In 2005 there was a huge fire in Cross Plains, Texas. My house was one of the houses that burned. Now the whole house itself did not burn but... it was unlivable and I know what it costs to clean all that up, the clothes, the furniture everything. This is for things that other things aren’t taking care of. I mean, they have health issues, very bad health issues. All of this needs to be taken care of," Henderson said.

The May family filed an arson charge with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department on May 22, just three days after their home was damaged.

In the report, which I received through an open records request, Lacy Lakeview police reached out to the State Fire Marshal's Office and the case was passed off to them due to a "conflict of interest."

The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the case was forwarded to their office but could not comment any further.

Another planning meeting is scheduled for June 17 at the church and anyone is welcome, especially those who can help out.

The fundraiser itself is being planned for mid-July.

There are still ways to help.



Organizer Jan Ketcher can be reached at (254) 715-5131

Organizer Jacque Henderson can be reached at (254) 981-4584

There is also a Facebook group to support fundraising efforts called, Uniting for the Mays

