City of Robinson to hold joint election while under contract with McLennan County

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — "During a presidential election, of course, this is going to be the biggest turnout that we see," said McLennan County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith.

The City of Robinson is joining forces with other municipalities for the November election under a contract with McLennan County — this means voters in Central Texas will see both federal and state government on the ballot.

"Last year we were expected to have around 15,000 people voting, this year it's 100,000 people voting," said the City of Robinson’s, Mindy Moore.

"We're going to have a lot of voters, which means we have to have a lot of poll workers," Goldsmith said.

This year, polling clerks will receive a pay raise from $10 to $15 an hour. Poll judges will see an increase from $12 to $17 an hour.

Goldsmith says they will have almost double the number of workers from last year, and 12 additional polling sites.

He says typically, the contract includes bigger cities to split the overall cost, but this election is different.

"This year, Waco, Waco ISD, and Midway ISD they aren't doing joint elections, which changes the cost ratio," Moore said.

That means Robinson has to pay more — they will be paying about $12,000 total, with 50 percent paid before the election, and the rest after.

Goldsmith says McLennan County has held joint elections for years — and this year will cost more for the county, too.

"It wouldn't surprise me if it's anywhere between $50,000 to $75,000 more," Goldsmith said.

