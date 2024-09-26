‘Worst of the worst’: McLennan County Sheriff shares new details on China Spring murder suspect

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — It’s been nearly a week since the arrest of Richard Ozment on murder charges in China Spring.

Several area law enforcement agencies, including the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a 10-hour manhunt after the body of 38-year-old Michaela Brooker was found Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, 25News talked to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara for an update on the case. He said Ozment has yet to show any remorse for the crimes he's accused of committing. McNamara called the suspect the ‘worst of the worst’.

The sheriff previously said a machete and a cinder block were used in Brooker's murder. Investigators have yet to release a motive in the case, but the sheriff said he wants Ozment to receive the highest possible sentence.

As 25News first told you over the weekend, Ozment was arrested about 100 yards from a home in the 15000 block of old China Spring Road, where Brooker's body was found.

If you would like to support Micheala's family, click here.

Follow Chantale on social media!