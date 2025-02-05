New details revealed for China Spring Park

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — "I'm personally looking forward to the pathways going through the wooded areas," said China Spring resident, Michael Larsen.

Our 25 News crew met Michael Larsen in China Spring, where he showed a portion of where a planned new park will be built.

Michael Larsen has lived in China Spring for 12 years, and he isn't the only one looking forward to the various trails China Spring Park will have.

Parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook told city council on Tuesday that trails are at the top of the list of important amenities for residents.

The 85-acre park will be next to the airport on the north side of Lake Waco — the $3.7 million project will soon go up for bid in the upcoming months.

In addition to different styles of trails, the park will also have swim splash pads, restrooms, and more. While trails ranked number one on the list, play areas came in second.

"Wanting to keep a little bit of that nature preservation of the natural amenities," Jonathan Cook said.

"A lot of China Spring people have seen different properties go and be developed, and a lot of people wanted to keep the trees and wanted to have somewhere to go for the evening."

"It feels fantastic to have the city respond to us — the city has been working for years to get a park in China Spring. It's been a long time coming, but it feels great to know that it's coming," Larsen said.

The park is expected to be completed by April 2026.

