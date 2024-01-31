'It just brings the community together': Central Texas voices opinion on park coming to China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — Community members met Tuesday evening to voice opinions about the new park coming to China Spring.

The 85-acre park is proposed to be on the corner of Jonquil and Flat Rock Road.

The $3 million project is set to come in phases — citizens were asked about what they would like see in the new green space, like walking trails, and pavillions.

One group of children came prepared with pamphlets expressing their desire to have a skate park.

“Talking about mental health and stuff, and when you show up at a park, it just it brings the community together, it’s just better than staring at a screen all day," Reece Talbert said.

"It’s just better for you."

Other community members voiced concerns regarding the park construction plans and flooding.

For more details on the park, click here and select China Spring Park Plan.