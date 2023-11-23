City of Waco asking for community input on new 85-acre park

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Kids in China Spring will soon have a new place to play.

The City of Waco is introducing an 85-acre park plan, and they’re asking for the community’s input.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh spoke with some China Spring mothers and their children about what they hope the new park will bring.

“I’d love to be able to play and run around — maybe climbing. I love to climb,” said 10-year-old, Finn Webster.

Finn and his mother, Jennifer, live in China Spring, and they have to travel 30 minutes just to find a park.

“There really is no place to go right now for kids in China Spring,” Jennifer Webster said.

This is why the City of Waco is proposing the new park idea on the corner of Jonquil and Flat Rock Road, right outside of China Spring.

“This area has been a bit of a park desert," said City Councilman, Jim Holmes.

"This area has grown quite a bit in the last five to 10 years — its deserving of having a park."

The city purchased the spot two years ago, and it’s a $3 million project coming in phases. The first phase is set to begin construction by the end of 2024.

“Trails, pavilion, traditional playground equipment," Jennifer Webster said.

"We’ve got so much space here — thinking with 50-year goggles on, to perhaps add a library here in the future,” Jennifer Webster said.

Erica Boisvert takes care of her one-year-old granddaughter. Her hopes for the park include wildlife conservation, managing water runoff behind Austin Colony and Safety.

“I just want it to be a place where we can gather, like if there’s somewhere like this has, like the cutest little table," Boisvert said.

"If we had a bunch of tables where there could be community parties, birthday parties, get togethers, mom group meet-ups, it would just be even more special."

Local parents are hoping special place for their kids to meet up and play.

“Not every kid gets to play sports or wants to play sports, but they can play,” Jennifer Webster said.

Right now, the park is in its early planning stages.

The city is asking for local feedback — how much lighting community members want, how many walking trails should there be, and more.

There will be a city council meeting to hear that feedback in January.