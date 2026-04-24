CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring boys and girls golf is saying Fore as they once again head to state.

"I mean, a lot of the guys just put in so much hard work to get to this point, and I'm just very excited that we get this opportunity to showcase all that we've done and all the hard work that we put in," junior Trey Veselka said.

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China Spring golf heads to State; Track & Field preps for Regionals

For Hannah Antunes, it's tradition as this will be her fourth straight trip to state.

"I feel like it means a lot. I feel like it does a lot for our program, and it just excites me because it's a way to represent my school. I'm getting a little bit like nervous, excited, but also sad, but I feel like it's just one last time go out with all my best friends and do what I love," the senior said.

Over on the track, the Cougars are running into new territory by breaking program records. The team has taken over 10 records as China Springs sends 23 athletes to regionals.

"It's really nice, you know, especially just being a sophomore just because seeing how much work we put in this overall this season, it's been really amazing to see," sophomore Matthys Sanders said.

"It's honestly just such a cool experience that I get to experience this with my team. I've never had this experience before with any kind of team, and it's just, it's incredible that we all get to break these records," junior Ayla Pils said.

"When I was sitting down and they came up telling me that we broke a record, I was like, huh?" sophomore Jazzlyn Jefferson said.

Some of the records broken were ones that they already set. The Cougars know that they have set the standard and are racing against it.

"First time we broke it was last year, and after that it was like, wow, it was like surprising and we're all excited, but at this point we didn't broke it four times, so that's kind of normal expected at this point," senior Chrishon Gregory said.

"The records that we set last year, you know, we are faster than that this year and you know we come out here and we work every single day — we're picking up more practice load. We're running faster in practice," senior Jacoby Bledsoe said.

Track and Field Regional round is set for May 1-2.

State Golf for boys is on April 27-28. The girls' tournament is the following week on May 4-5.

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