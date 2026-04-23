WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The excitement for the Savannah Bananas arrival to College Station is growing.

One of the faces of the Bananas is Drake Toll, the broadcast entertainer. Toll is a Baylor and China Spring alumnus — with Banana Ball coming close to home, it adds more emotion.

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Central Texas Native Drake Toll goes Bananas with Banana Ball

"I think the true full circle moment is going to be when Banana Ball finds its way to Baylor, and surely Waco, Texas will be a host city for this sport very soon," Toll said. "For College Station to get that nod, to be in a venue of over 100,000 people and break the record for the largest Banana Ball crowd of all time," he said.

With over 100,000 fans packing Kyle Field. A Savannah Bananas show is must see.

"Fully expect two plus hours of the most entertaining sport you've ever seen on a football field, baseball field, hockey rink, wherever we go," Toll said.

Toll also tells me that getting Banana Ball to Waco is on the list.

TOLL ALSO TELLS ME THAT GETTING A BANANA BOWL TO WACO IS ON THE LIST

"I would be very surprised if in the next couple of years, Banana Ball is not in Waco, Texas. Whether it be McLane Stadium or Baylor Ballpark at Magnolia Field, we're going to find a way there, and I'm going to be the one to lead that charge if I have to," he said.

For the China Spring native, this game is especially sentimental as he goes into each broadcast thinking of home.

"You know, each broadcast I get to be on ESPN or TNT and do play by play nationally. I'm always sure to bring up Vilonia, Arkansas, China Spring, Texas, Baylor University. I wouldn't be a broadcaster on national TV with the Savannah Bananas if not for China Spring, Texas," he said.

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