CHAMPIONS: Robinson baseball wins first state title

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXXV) — It all comes down to this. Robinson baseball taking on Brock with the State Championship on the line.

The game was originally scheduled for noon but weather delays caused it to be pushed to 2 p.m.

When the game started, Robinson would be the first to get on the board to take a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

At the top of the fourth, Brock would tie it up but the Rockets would allow them to only score once in the inning.

Robinson would right back and get two runs in the bottom of the fifth, which brought a roar to Rocket nation.

The game would be in another weather delay as we head to the seventh inning.

Play would resume as Robinson won 3-1.

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