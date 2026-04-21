WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor track and field wraps up their time at home with the Michael Johnson Invitational.

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Baylor to honor seniors at Michael Johnson Invitational

Michael Johnson's name is a huge part of Baylor and it's a legacy that means a lot to the athletes and coaches of the Bears.

"Many, many years ago, he picked me up from the airport coming in Waco, so that was always special. He was one of my idols growing up before I even decided to come to Baylor," track and field head coach Michael Ford said.

"He was just one of the track athletes that I really admired. It wasn't just because he was running fast, just the way he carried himself," Ford said.

"There's a very rich legacy here at Baylor, and it kind of started with him in a way. So , obviously even when I was being recruited, like it was so surreal to me that I was going to the same school as, as Michael Johnson," senior Aren Spencer said.

Baylor will celebrate Senior Day during the invitational. For these longtime Bears, they will hit the green oval for the last time.

"It's my last home meet ever. I just want to end my Baylor career on a high note, and I'm really excited and I think the team is ready to put on a good performance," Spencer said.

"Coming in just such a welcoming group of people made it so much easier to transition from high school to being alone for the first time," senior Tenly Kuhn said.

"That's one thing about Baylor that I've always enjoyed so much is that they really just open you or welcome you with open arms and it's so nice," Kuhn said.

The Michael Johnson Invitational begins on Friday and wraps up on Saturday.

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