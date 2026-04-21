Troy ISD announces Jarrod Smith as new Athletic Director, head football coach

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Troy ISD announces the hiring of Jarrod Smith as the new Athletic Director and head football coach.

Smith was the Trojans offensive coordinator, which led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

In the announcement made by Troy ISD, Smith released a statement:

“This opportunity is very meaningful because of my deep roots in the Troy community,” he said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve the students, families, and community in this capacity," he said.

“My primary goal is to build a program committed to excellence across all sports,” Smith said. “Success will be measured not only by wins, but by how we develop our student-athletes," Smith added.

The Trojans finished this past season 5-6 and made it to the first round of the playoffs.

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