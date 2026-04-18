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Baylor baseball's game vs TCU changed to 5 p.m. due to weather concerns

Baylor baseball
Shahji Adam
Baylor baseball
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor announces that due to the inclement weather that is being forecast, the Bears baseball game against TCU has been pushed back to a .5:00 p.m. first pitch.

In the announcement, Baylor says:

"The Bears and Horned Frogs return to Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark after a BU victory in Friday’s series opener. The game will still be televised on ESPN+ and be available via radio on ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM/92.3 FM."

Baylor won game one against TCU 11-4.

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