WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Connally Cadets season begins with a new head coach.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2026: Connally Cadets

Willie Carter is a former NFL player returning to the Friday Night Lights and all the excitement it brings.

"Feels like I'm a player again. I mean it was like last night it was like like Christmas the next day. It just feels good to get back out on the field," Carter said.

With Carter returning to High School football as a head coach, he has a new appreciation for the coaches he had during his playing days.

"There's a lot of moving parts and I didn't realize that as a high schooler, you know, you just showed up and you put your pads on and you started practicing, but you didn't realize what all the coaches had to go through in order to get ready for this day," he said.

The Cadets look to bounce back from last season and the players are following their new coach's example.

"He has experience at every level of ball, you know, high school, college, NFL, you know, so for him to come out here and lead by example, you know, give a foundation, let us and lead us, you know, it's pretty cool," defensive back and receiver CJ Evans said.

"We just wanna set them in the right direction, put them in good situations to be successful and make them understand the why behind what we're doing that way they can be more committed and more bought in to what we're trying to do as a program," Carter said.

Connally begins their season on August 28 against China Spring. Tune into Red Zone, Fridays at 10:10 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!