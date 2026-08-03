CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — "Logo before your ego. So it's basically putting China Spring before yourself

and the team over you," senior Jace Kent said.

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Road to Red Zone 2026: China Spring Cougars

The China Spring Cougars pounce on the season for their first Fall practices. A new season and a new head coach. Athletic Director Josh Gregory takes the reins of coaching duties after 20-plus years total with China Spring.

"This morning was a big change for me...I've been part of China Springs for a long time and so ready to get this thing rolling," Gregory said.

"It's a special place. Kids here are special, communities here are special, central admin, it's just a place that supports our football program and athletic program," he said.

The past few seasons have not gone China Spring's way, with a motto of "logo before ego" — the team looks to prove doubters wrong.

"We're dead set on making sure we're not going anywhere. We're gonna be trying to make sure that we impact this new district that we're in," Kent said.

"Some changes in the program I think the kids have felt some of the outside doubting what they can do and so I haven't had to do anything. They're motivated. That's kind of what this program has always been anyway," Gregory said.

The Cougars begin their season on August 28 against the Connally Cadets.

Be sure to tune into Red Zone — Fridays at 10:10 p.m.

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