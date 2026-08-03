Former Baylor Bear Jalen Pitre becomes first-ever Guardian Cap signature athlete

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — Guardian Caps signs their first signature athlete in Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre.

The former Baylor Bear was announced as the signature athlete by Guardian Caps' social media page.

A new chapter starts now.



Guardian Caps is proud to welcome Jalen Pitre as our first ever Guardian Cap Signature Athlete. A relentless competitor who embodies the mindset behind everything we stand for.



This is just the beginning. #GuardianCap #JalenPitre #BetterProtected pic.twitter.com/yfPLSmCxuu — Guardian Caps (@Guardian_Caps) August 3, 2026

Pitre played for the Bears from 2017-2021.

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