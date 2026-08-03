Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former Baylor Bear Jalen Pitre becomes first-ever Guardian Cap signature athlete

Jalen Pitre
Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) works out during the team's NFL football training camp in Houston, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Jalen Pitre
Posted
and last updated

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — Guardian Caps signs their first signature athlete in Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre.

The former Baylor Bear was announced as the signature athlete by Guardian Caps' social media page.

Pitre played for the Bears from 2017-2021.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

FEED THE NEED Food Drive