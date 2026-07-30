Beat the Heat: Local high school football teams look to chill out during the season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As the Central Texas high school football season ramps up, so does the heat.

Our local athletic trainers are already making preparations.

Watch the full story here:

Beat the Heat: High School football teams look to chill out during the season

"We're blessed to have an on-site weather data. A lot of our stuff's gonna be in the morning so we can prevent you know, heat-related issues. But on top of that, the UIL has come out with a lot of mandates as far as, you know, cold water immersing tubs and sideline cooling deals," said Chase Remini, West ISD athletic trainer.

Those mandates include:

Rapid Cooling Zone Requirement Adjustment

Everyone is reminded that it is a requirement that all schools have equipment that allows for full body immersion in ice water if an individual is experiencing heat illness and distress. The mandatory rapid cooling zone threshold has been adjusted for the 2025-2026 school year to align with the transition from the green to yellow zones on the WBGT chart.

WBGT Timing Clarification

WBGT readings must be taken within 15 minutes prior to the start of practice to ensure accuracy.

Consistent Monitoring

When possible, the same individual should take all WBGT readings during the practice window for consistency.

"Water is kind of the key important thing there. You can also over hydrate and so being aware of that, making sure that we're also getting some salt intake," Dr. Caroline Fryar said.

For players, equipment like Guardian Caps will also need to be monitored.

"I think it's probably something from a coaching standpoint to be aware of, hey, this kid's wearing a guardian cap, so they might be more susceptible to the heat today. I should give them bit of a bigger break," Dr. Fryar said.

Central Texas medical professionals are taking that extra step with workshops at Baylor Scott & White about preparing for emergencies.

"We're as prepared as we can be. We have a local EMS staff, that's great. They're quick to respond. We just pray that, A — it never happens, you know, but B — that if it does happen, that we're ready with the proper sideline cooling techniques and the CWI tubs and EMS," Remini said.

Practices for High School football begins on Monday, August 3.

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