Bartlett ISD announces Judd Thrash as the new head football coach

BARTLETT, Texas (KXXV) — Bartlett ISD announces the hiring of Judd Thrash to be the program's next head football coach.

"Coach Thrash brings an outstanding background in Texas high school athletics, including experience as a head football coach, athletic administrator, and coordinator at some of the state's premier programs. Throughout his career, he has built successful programs, developed student-athletes, and established winning cultures centered on accountability, discipline, and excellence. His experience includes multiple district championships, state championship appearances, and recognition as one of Texas' top head football coaches," Bartlett ISD said in their social media post.

Thrash previously was the head football coach/athletic coordinator for Monterey High School — the program parted ways with Thrash after being placed on administrative leave following a single-vehicle crash.

Thrash is more than familiar with Central Texas, as he was the head coach and athletic director for McGregor ISD from 2017-2019.

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