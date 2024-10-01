China Spring Fire Department in need of volunteers

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — "It's hard to find people that are here all day or all night long because things happen," said Chief of the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Scott Needler.

Battling fires, responding to emergencies, and saving lives are just some of the things firefighters do.

"It's hard to find volunteers that have the time — a lot of people work during that day or at night so they have to rest," Needler said.

Last month, the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department couldn't respond to a vehicle grass fire because of the lack of firefighters,

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department said on social media another fire department was dispatched because they didn't have the personnel to respond.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department does more than respond to fires.

"We rely on the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department for a lot of things, whether it's a fire or an emergency of any kind, they have a lot of times they showed up when it's not a fire," Sheriff McNamara said.

Chief Needler is happy they were able to rely on the McLennan County Fire Department and the Speegleville Fire Department.

"If they weren't available we could've had more acres burn up," he said.

Click here to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

