WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing Texas to use new congressional maps, Central Texas voters are sharing their perspectives.

Watch the full story here:

Central Texas voters find common ground after Supreme Court clears new congressional maps

The decision comes after months of legal battles and just months before the 2026 midterm elections, clearing the way for the new district lines to be used in November.

“Nothing stays the same, but what has to remain the same is our commitment to vote no matter what,” said Gwendolyn Wilson, a voter in McLennan County. “It's not the districts or the district lines that determine elections. It's voters."

“I'm a very pro-Supreme Court person normally, but I'm not pro about this decision,” Jane Comer, a voter in McLennan County, added.

The new district lines were drawn last year as part of an effort aimed at adding more Republican seats in Congress.

“That decision is going to change so much and a whole group of people — voters, loyal voters — are going to be pretty much voiceless in a lot of districts,” Comer said.

Critics argue the map could dilute the power of minority voters, while supporters say it is a legal and strategic redraw of political boundaries.

The decision now locks in the map for the upcoming November election.

“High gas upsets me. High food upsets me. My kids not getting educated upsets me. What color hat you wear on your head doesn't upset me," Wilson said. "One day it will change back, but in the meantime, don't stop coming to the polls, don't stop voting, don't stop educating yourself, and if anything, it should make you angry enough to be there in force and not be distracted."

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on the Supreme Court’s ruling and the new congressional maps with 25 News.

Follow Allison on social media!