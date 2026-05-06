WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A 75-day partial government shutdown impacted several agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, with one in particular saying it was in “immediate need” of funding.

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FEMA relief fund depleted during shutdown amid severe weather season in Central Texas

When devastating floods hit Coryell County in the spring of 2024, Samantha Saxon said she had few options to turn to.

“Our insurance didn't cover it, because we weren't in a flood zone. So, if you flood, not in a flood zone, then FEMA comes in and helps,” Saxon said.

As severe weather season returns to Central Texas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency warned it may need help.

“Why is this not a priority? Why are some things considered a priority and this isn't? This needs to be addressed,” Saxon said. “Mineral Wells just got hit really hard, you know, and the idea that they might not get help or be put on standby, these people lost everything.”

FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund was under strain during the lengthy partial government shutdown. According to FEMA, the fund went from just under $10 billion at the start of the shutdown to about $3 billion within two months.

Saxon said that funding is critical.

“It has to do with the priority of what the government's doing,” she said. “Insurance doesn't always cover it. You hope it will cover it, but if it doesn't, then this is what it's there for. It's to help, and I'm glad they'll still have something for life saving measures, but what about for the people that have homes get completely swept away or something?”

The shutdown ended April 30, but it remains unclear how long it will take to rebuild that funding.

A request for comment from FEMA was not returned.

The bill to fund part of the Department of Homeland Security runs through the end of September. It does not include new funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Patrol.

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