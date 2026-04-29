WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas voters will decide May 26 which Democratic candidate will advance in the race for Texas attorney general, an office political experts say has become increasingly influential in shaping policy statewide.

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'Democrats should not be discounted': Texas attorney general race could signal shift in state politics

The Democratic primary runoff features state Sen. Nathan Johnson and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski. The winner will advance to the November ballot in a state that has not elected a Democratic attorney general in more than three decades.

KXXV 25 News Bo Kabala, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Tarleton State University

Bo Kabala, an assistant professor of political science at Tarleton State University, said the attorney general’s office is one of great importance.

“This is just a hugely consequential office, and I'll say in the last few years with Ken Paxton, I think it's stepped beyond enforcement and actually gotten into shaping policy,” Kabala said.

Kabala said the office handles several day-to-day responsibilities, including child support collection, but its role has expanded in recent years through lawsuits and legal challenges involving state and federal policy.

KXXV 25 News Nathan Johnson, Democratic Candidate for Texas Attorney General

Johnson, who represents District 16 in Dallas County in the Texas Senate, said he believes the attorney general’s office has been misused to advance political goals. He said his first priority would be rebuilding the office and keeping employees focused on public service rather than partisan battles.

Johnson said he wants the office to focus on consumer protection, competitive markets, public safety and fighting corruption.

“My policy priorities are to make that office be the awesome thing that the framers intended it to be, an independently elected executive office with the power to act as a check and a balance against the misbehavior or the overreach or the illegal activity in the private sector and in the public sector,” Johnson said.

KXXV 25 News Joe Jaworski, Democratic Candidate for Texas Attorney General

Jaworski, a former Galveston mayor and longtime attorney, said his campaign is focused on making the attorney general’s office work for Texans. He said if elected, he would create three divisions: a division of affordability and value, a division of elections and voter encouragement, and a division of ethics and integrity.

“Just imagine an attorney general for the state of Texas not being a conciliary for the MAGA Republican hit squad, but actually a lawyer for 32 million Texans. That's why I'm running,” Jaworski said.

Both candidates said they see an opportunity for Democrats this election cycle.

“What's going to be an epic opportunity for restoration of balance in Texas government. We're going to have more Democrats serving for the first time, as you said, in three decades,” Jaworski said.

“I think there's so many opportunities right now this cycle. First of all, there are national tailwinds. National political mood dictates the outcome to a large extent of every single election. In Texas, I think we're going to see tailwinds for the Democratic Party. “ Johnson said.

On the Republican side, State Sen. Mayes Middleton and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy are also facing each other in a May 26 runoff for the party’s nomination. 25 News reached out to both Republican candidates for comment but has not yet heard back.

Early voting begins May 18. Election Day is May 26.

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