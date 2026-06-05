CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Newly elected Coryell County Commissioner Ray Ashby is looking ahead to his next term in office, saying his focus will be on rebuilding trust, supporting recovery efforts and preparing the county for future generations.

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'Hoping for change': New Coryell County commissioner looks ahead as he prepares to take office

Ashby, who will take office in January, said his campaign centered on bringing change to Coryell County.

"Getting our county back in shape is not going to happen overnight, and we're going to do the best we can in the next few years to see that through, and see that we get a change in atmosphere," Ashby said.

Ashby said he was grateful for the support he received from voters during the election.

"I was so humbled to see the amount of support that we've had, and all the folks that came out to vote, and it was a huge relief to see that I was on top, and I'm really looking forward to serving the people," Ashby said.

Among his priorities is helping the community continue recovering from the devastating downtown square fire.

"There's going to be a lot of clean up that needs to be done and the owners of the properties are still, some of them are still up in the air about what they're going to do, if they're going to reopen, if they're going to rebuild. There's a lot that needs to be done," Ashby said.

Ashby also addressed efforts to restore public trust in county government amid an ongoing Texas Rangers investigation involving two local leaders.

"We'll just step in and move forward. I think both of the people on the court that are being investigated will be off the court come January, so that investigation will just play out and we'll assist any way that we can," Ashby said.

Looking ahead, Ashby said he hopes his work on the Commissioners Court will help create a stronger future for Coryell County residents.

"That's the whole point of us running. We were hoping for change and I think the community sees that and has voted for the right people," Ashby said.

25 News wants to hear from community members about the changes they would like to see in Coryell County. Residents can reach out and share their thoughts with the newsroom.

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