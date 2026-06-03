WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Future commercial truck drivers in Texas will now have to take their written licensing exams in English under a new policy announced by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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Texas now requires CDL applicants to take written exams in English

The change took effect June 1 and applies to anyone seeking a commercial learner's permit or commercial driver's license in the state. Applicants are no longer allowed to use interpreters during written or computerized knowledge exams.

State officials say the move brings Texas in line with federal requirements that commercial drivers demonstrate English proficiency.

While the written testing process has changed, DPS said the driving portion of the commercial driver's license exam has always been conducted in English. That portion includes the pre-trip inspection, basic vehicle control skills and the road test.

The agency said the requirement is intended to ensure commercial drivers can communicate effectively while operating large vehicles and comply with federal safety regulations.

Drivers already licensed to operate commercial vehicles may also be evaluated for English proficiency during traffic stops and inspections at weigh stations. DPS said troopers and certified commercial vehicle inspectors will continue conducting those evaluations as part of routine enforcement efforts.

According to the agency, commercial drivers who do not meet federal English language proficiency standards can be placed out of service.

The department said the changes are part of its ongoing effort to improve roadway safety across Texas.

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