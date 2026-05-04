GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas judge has decided to keep a ban on smokable hemp products on hold, extending an ongoing legal battle that affects businesses and customers across the state.

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Texas smokable hemp ban remains on hold as legal battle continues

The ban on smokable hemp products was implemented in late March but lasted just over a week before a judge blocked it. On Friday, a different judge ruled the block will remain in place for at least two more months.

For some customers, the decision has a direct impact on how they manage their health.

A few times a month, Jason Shield travels by golf cart to Mandie’s Hemp House in Gatesville.

“I don't want to get loaded up on oxy or any of the other stuff they give you at the VA. So it's helpful when you have an alternate source that you can go and seek natural remedies,” Shield said.

Shield said he relies on hemp products to help manage long-term effects from his military service.

“I often come here to find products to help me relieve the pain and anxiety I've suffered through 20 years of being an infantryman with 6 tours,” Shield said.

Business owners said the temporary block brings relief but does not eliminate uncertainty.

“It's a huge victory for the veterans, for your cancer patients, your grandmother that can't sleep at night, our whole family, you know, it's – the whole industry is happy,” said Brandon Ray Ashby, owner of Mandie’s Hemp House.

Still, the future of smokable hemp products in Texas remains unclear as the legal process continues.

“What's next is us to get a permanent injunction. That way we're safe on the shelf, that we can move forward, expand, grow,” said Amanda Ashby, owner of Mandie’s Hemp House.

Both said the ongoing legal uncertainty is already affecting business decisions.

“It kind of puts you at a stalemate if you can't open up a new business because you don't know what's going to happen,” Brandon said.

The ban will remain on hold until at least July 27.

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