LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Voters in Lampasas Independent School District will decide this weekend on a three-part, $139 million bond that could shape the future of local schools.

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Lampasas ISD voters to decide on $139M school bond this weekend

The bond package includes three separate propositions focused on campus improvements, infrastructure and athletics.

Proposition A centers on major campus upgrades, including building a new middle school to replace the current facility. The proposal also includes safety improvements and the purchase of new school buses.

Proposition B focuses on traffic and access near campuses, along with facility upgrades and investments in band and fine arts programs.

Proposition C includes athletic improvements, such as repairs to the high school track and upgrades to Badger Field.

“Really look at what this looks like for our school district, but as a community as a whole, and think about how that aligns with your choice and your vote. What do you want our school district and our community to look like?” Mandy Johnson, a parent in Lampasas ISD, said.

Early voting has already begun, with Election Day set for this Saturday, May 2.

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