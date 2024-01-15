UPDATE: 11-year-old Bruceville-Eddy boy battling cancer finishes radiation

25 News brought you a story in February of last year, about a 10-year-old boy in Bruceville-Eddy who was battling cancer.

Reporter Lauren Adams had the chance to check back in with Terry Moore and his family to get an update on his health.

Adams first met Terry Moore last February, after he’d been diagnosed with cancer. Several people shaved their heads to show their support.

Terry has now finished his radiation treatments, and he is undergoing his maintenance chemo.

“He’s had his pet scan, and they said the primary shoulder tumor is gone," said Terry's mother, Natalie.

He went on a free hunting trip in Wisconsin which was a huge relief for the family.

“After the year we’ve been through, we needed it badly."

"We were able to breathe for a minute — it was great timing.”

Terry can’t do sports because he gets out of breath easily, so his parents have allowed him to race go-karts in Dallas.

“I love go-karts and I am having a great time," Terry said.

“He can sit in the cart, so why not get him in racing," Natalie said.

Terry has been able to go to some school, with one-on-one instruction from the teacher.

"I get to go for an hour, but I wish I could go for two hours."

"I just can’t be around a lot of people."

25 News asked the family if there’s anything they need, to which Terry’s mom says they just need continued prayers, but Terry says he wants a motorized bicycle since he gets out of breath so easily.

Terry still has a lot of chemo left to do, but if all goes well, his mother says they should be done in June.