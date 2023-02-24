10-year-old Texas boy battling Stage 4 cancer receives national support, prayers

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A 10-year-old Texas boy and his family are asking for thoughts and prayers as he battles Stage four cancer.

Terry Moore is dealing with rhabdomyosarcoma, and has to go to Houston every week for chemo treatments. He is now set for six to eight weeks of radiation.

25 News Anchor Lauren Adams talked to Terry Moore and his mother about their situation, and how Terry is coping with the fight of his life.

Terry says the pain is more manageable than it used to be.

"I haven't been hurting, but when it came it was hurting pretty bad," Moore said.

Terry's mother, Natalie Moore, started a Facebook page for Terry and his journey, which took off with over 800 followers — then Terry began to lose his hair.

To stand in solitude with Terry, his family started shaving their heads — and now people from all over the country are supporting the brave, young boy as well.

"It makes me feel better that way I'm not really alone," Moore said.

Although Terry can't go to school because of his fragile immune system, donations from his supporters such as remote control cars and go-karts have been keeping him busy and happy.

"It's amazing — it keeps him occupied. It keeps his mind going while being confined," Terry's mother, Natalie Moore said.

Terry also shared with Lauren Adams about his love for music.

"I love music. Every time we're driving somewhere, I sing with the tablet and turn it all the way up," Moore said.

The family has organized a parade with Jeeps and other show cars for Terry and other children who are facing or have beat cancer, with some attendees even coming from as far as Alabama.

The parade is Saturday, Apr. 15 at 10:30 a.m. on Eagle Drive in Eddy.

_____________________________________________________________________________

There is a QR code attached to this story where donations can be sent and put towards Terry's journey.