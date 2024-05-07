11-year-old Bruceville-Eddy boy with cancer almost finished with treatment

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — We’ve been following Terry Moore’s fight against cancer for over a year now.

He’s the 11-year-old Bruceville-Eddy boy who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer last January.

I checked in with his mom, and she finally has some good news.

11-year-old Terry Moore is back.

His mom Natalie Moore said, “He’s back to his crazy self.”

And he’s back to go-cart racing, after a year of chemo and radiation to fight a huge underarm tumor.

He’s eating more and gaining weight back.

His mom says, “Look at all of that hair that has come back and it’s softer than ever.”

And his tumor markers are decreasing.

She says, “It came back clear. No tumors. Then another one in March which is his last evaluation before the final one in June, and everything came back clear.”

The radiation has caused some lasting effects.

Natalie says, “His arm is like really hard compared to other one. He received radiation in his armpit because of where it was, and it made the lymph nodes not work properly.”

Terry won’t hide his feelings about cancer.

He says, “If you get cancer you better not be excited. It can kill you. Cancer sucks. I was lucky I survived.”

But his mom says everything is on track and they should be at the finish line in June.

She says, “I’m excited. I don’t want to get overly excited. It can come back worse than ever and until the doctor says he’s cancer free and we’re ready to remove port, I’m going to be a little apprehensive.”

She’s been updating Terry’s status on Facebook and has loved all your encouragement.

She says, “If it weren’t for those words of encouragement, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”