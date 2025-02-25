TxDOT set to begin roadway resurfacing project in Bellmead on US 84

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — TxDOT is set to begin a $10.5 million roadway resurfacing project in Bellmead on US 84 from Hogan Lane to SH 31 on March 3.



The project will include pavement repairs and overlay, improving ride quality and enhancing the safety of the highway.

The project will require various lane closures throughout the work limits.

Texas Materials Group, Inc are undertaking the multi-million-dollar project.

Construction will be completed by next spring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cameron Gomez is one of our neighbors who drives on US 84 every day, specifically Bellmead Drive.

It's a part of our neighborhood that will soon be under construction.

TxDOT plans to resurface the road in Bellmead on US 84 stretching from Hogan Lane on Bellmead Drive to State Highway (SH) 31.

"What the contractor is going to do is between the project limits, they're going to do what's called an overlay," TxDOT PIO Jake Smith said. "Essentially what it is, is resurfacing the road, giving it a new top layer where there's going to be pavement repairs, and it's going to essentially improve the quality of the road from the project limits."

The goal of the project is to improve the roadway and make it safer. However, the project will require different lane closures throughout construction which will impact those driving in the area.

Cameron tells 25 News while the construction will take some getting used to—the end product will be beneficial to our community in the long run.

"We will have to get up a little earlier in the mornings to make sure we are maneuvering through the traffic," he said. "My kids may not be too happy with me, but ultimately like with anything it will take some getting used to."

The project will cost 10.5 million dollars and spans more than five miles.

