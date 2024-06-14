City of Bellmead announces home reconstruction program

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bellmead announced its home reconstruction program for residents to apply starting June 21.



Residents can pick up a packet to apply at city hall.

The deadline to apply is September 6.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cynthia Hilpert has lived in Bellmead almost her entire life.

The mobile home she owns has been in the family for nearly theee decades, but it needs a lot of repairs.

“It means I could relax and breathe, have a cool house in the summer and warm house in the winter," Hilpert said.

The repairs include the heating and cooling system, broken windows, and a leaky roof.

She told me she's hoping the Bellmead Home Reconstruction Program can help her.

"It affects me because I can't repair them, I'm on social security with a fixed income," Hilpert said.

Assistant City Manager Karen Evans said the program aims to fully tear down homes and rebuild them — not just make specific repairs.

“We are budgeting for five homes the first year and then we hope to do more homes every year after that,” Evans said.

The city said the work will take around four months.

Homeowners will be responsible for finding a place to stay during reconstruction.

"They've been very excited. I've already received several calls from folks and I'm telling them just wait a few more days and we'll have those applications in hand," Evans said.

To quality, you must meet several requirements, including using the property as you your primary residence.

