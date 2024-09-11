City of Bellmead announces $10 million grant-funded Corridor Safety Improvement Project

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead Drive and Concord Road will look very different in the future– after the city of Bellmead secures nearly $10,000,000 in grant money to enhance safety in those areas.

The project aims to upgrade infrastructure and make the area safer and more accessible for residents and visitors.

The city says they hope to begin work in the next year and a half.

The safety improvements will be fully grant funded and not come out of taxpayers wallets.

Currently, the areas lack safe facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city says this project will be transformational for our neighborhood and benefit Bellmead for decades.

