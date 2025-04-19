BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — For 15 years, Pastor Ronnie Woods has carried a handmade cross over his back or shoulders for a three-mile walk on Good Friday.

He believes it was a calling from Jesus Christ, and he even makes the crosses himself from wood that he finds nearby.

Bellmead paster ends Good Friday cross walk after 15 years

However, this Good Friday, April 18, will mark the end due to what he said are minor health issues with his knee and hip.

He said what he's learned over these years is kindness and "something God knew I needed."

However, he said that, God-willing, he could return in the future as he continues to see life with optimism while having faith in God and prayer.

He said, “One day may be a real bad day, but if you let it keep you dow,n you won’t be happy come tomorrow.”

On Easter Sunday, he will carry the cross one more time as he makes his way to the I-35 overpass in front of the Bellmead HEB to watch the sunset rise.

