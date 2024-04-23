Festival of Light: Baylor Masonic Lodge 1235 offers scholarship opportunity

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local organization is looking to make life a little easier for high school graduates headed into higher education.

Every year the Baylor Masonic Lodge 1235 raises money to give scholarships to a few graduating seniors in Waco.

This year they’re holding an event, the Festival of Light, to help give more money to those seniors.

Typically the lodge gives out one thousand dollar scholarships, but this year with increasing costs — they want to give scholarships worth $5,000.

“This is a big proponent of what we do as Masons — we work with students on a couple different levels doing programs just top be beneficial within the school system,” said Jon Spann, the Past Master of Masonic Lodge 1235.

They’ll have a concert with live music like the Sloppy Joe Band, food vendors, and raffle tickets — the event is this Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. on 722 Washington avenue in Downtown. They will have applications for the scholarship at the event.

Baylor Masonic Lodge 1235 is also accepting donations, so if you can’t make it out this weekend, they’ll accept contributions at their downtown location.