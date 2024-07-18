Baylor's Mason Marriott drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball's Mason Marriott was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round of Major League Baseball's draft.

The junior right-handed pitcher had a standout 2024 season as on opening day, he became the first Bear in 14 years to strike out 10 or more batters. Marriott is the third Bear all time to be drafted by the Diamondbacks, and he wants to make his own story .

"Everyone talks about how it's, you know, such a grind — you're always on the road, you're doing this and everything and, you just gotta kind of got to embrace it and I want to be, I wanna live it," Marriott said.

"You know, my dad played eight years of minor league baseball with the Florida Marlins and he's told me so many stories about it and I want to make my own stories. I just want to meet new people, see different lifestyles and, you know, just take it all in."

Marriott becomes the 154th Bear to be drafted all-time. What makes this historic, is that he is the first Bear to be drafted under second-year head coach Mitch Thompson.

"My time at Baylor was probably the greatest time of my life — you know, they taught me so much about myself and it taught me so much about the game of baseball," Marriott said.

"When Coach Thompson came in and took the job like, off the field, inside the locker room, everything is changed completely," he said.

"He has brought the culture back in there and everything, so it was a great time to be a part of and I love every second I was at Baylor and I'm still still a Baylor Bear right now."

"I'm still going to go back and graduate and get my degree there and I'm forever gonna be part of Baylor baseball," he said.

The other Baylor Bears to be drafted by the Diamondbacks all-time are Jake Miller (2013) and Josh Ford (2005).

