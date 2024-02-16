3 riders with Baylor Equestrian earn Big 12 honors

WACO, Texas — Baylor's Equestrian team was awarded as sophomore Lauren Reid, senior Madison Mitchell and freshman Riley Cachat were named Big 12 riders of the month.

"I was very excited to hear about that," Reid said.

"It was my second one of the season. I think that I was very proud of that and the ride I put in the meet before that."

"It was exciting. It was a good momentum at the start of the season and I think it was awesome that we were able to have 33 riders that were nominations," Mitchell said.

For the team itself, they have seen a turnaround once the spring started as they made adjustments and beat a good Georgia team.

"The key to that one was really execution, eliminating the silly careless mistakes that we made in the fall and just we know these sources. Well, we have the advantage, of it being a home meet," Reid said.

"We took what we needed to from last season and we knew what we needed to improve upon and we kept getting stronger and trying to eliminate those small mistakes that we were making and we know that we're a better team," Mitchell said.

This is a close knit group as they all know how much goes into practices and meet.

"We start early mornings, we have lift at 5:45. So waking up at 5 a.m. starting with the team. Those are always the best days because you have the best energy starting with the team in the morning and it really just like sets your day up for success," Mitchell said.

"Before you get on the horse that you're drawn to show and meets. You only get four minutes to get used to them and get to know them, which I feel like a lot of people don't know. It can be tricky when you only have four minutes. But that's a fact," Reid added.

The team is on the road in California for two meets before returning home for their final home meet in March.