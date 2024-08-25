Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan County

Actions

3 men arrested in connection to crime spree, capital murder in McLennan County

Christopher Beltran (1).png
Mugshots courtesy of the McLennan County Jail
Christopher Beltran (1).png
Posted
and last updated

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office made a major breakthrough in a murder investigation, and an even larger crime spree.

The Sheriff's Office said three men have now been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Dipak Oli, after conducting three residential search warrants.

Two suspects, Christopher Beltran and Micah Harris were charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery. The third suspect, Matthew Beltran, was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The Sheriff's Office said that while these arrests represent a major leap toward holding all responsible parties accountable, the case is still ongoing.

Click here to watch the full press conference with Sheriff Parnell McNamara from Friday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood