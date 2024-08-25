3 men arrested in connection to crime spree, capital murder in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office made a major breakthrough in a murder investigation, and an even larger crime spree.

The Sheriff's Office said three men have now been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Dipak Oli, after conducting three residential search warrants.

Two suspects, Christopher Beltran and Micah Harris were charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery. The third suspect, Matthew Beltran, was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The Sheriff's Office said that while these arrests represent a major leap toward holding all responsible parties accountable, the case is still ongoing.

