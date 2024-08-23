McLennan County Sheriff's Office makes 2 arrests following ongoing murder investigation

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office announced a "significant development" in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Dipak Oli.

Following the execution of three residential search warrants, authorities have arrested two suspects — Christopher Matthew Beltran and Micah Nahum Harris, on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery, and one suspect, Matthew Porifor Beltran, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

According to authorities, Christopher Beltran and Matthew Beltran are confirmed members of the crips criminal street gang.

"The arrests come in the wake of a crime spree that began on July 28 with an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in Hewitt and culminated in a Capital Murder at a truck stop in Elm Mott," the sheriff's office said.

"This sequence of violent events significantly impacted our community and has been a focal point of our investigation."

Multiple local law enforcement agencies have worked together on this case.

While authorities say these arrests are a big step, their case and investigation remains ongoing — further updates will be provided if new information is made available.