McLennan County Commissioner Donis 'DL' Wilson sworn into office to serve Precinct 2

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — There's a new face for Precinct 2 on the McLennan County Commissioner's court. Donis "DL" Wilson is filling a seat that's been vacant for almost a year, following the sudden passing of the previous commissioner, Patricia Miller.



Commissioner Wilson says his priority for office is fixing and maintaining

The Commissioners Court meets at the McLennan County Courthouse on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Tuesday of each month

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Roads and bridges is what I ran on," Commissioner DL Wilson said.

The new precinct 2 commissioner Donis “DL” Wilson was sworn into office two weeks ago — with a clear priority for his time in office.

"We've been kind of neglected out there and it's not the crews fault or anything like that," he said.

"We just need to get to work on the rural roads and bridges."

He's the precinct's first Republican and non-Black commissioner since 1991 — despite flipping the seat, Commissioner DL Wilson tells 25 News it's less about party affiliation and more about who can do the job for everybody in the community.

In a special election last month, Wilson won with 50.3 percent of the vote or 7,554 votes, against Democrat Jeremy Davis and write-in candidate Travis Gibson.

The Precinct 2 seat remained vacant for several months until the election, because County Judge Scott Felton decided against appointing someone for the position — saying he would let the voters decide.

“You wear a lot of hats as a county commissioner,” Wilson said.

So what do county commissioners do?

"One of your main jobs is road and bridge but of course you allocate all kind of money for the buildings, employees and things like that," Wilson said.

"You are going to help get economic development into the McLennan county area so we can get more jobs and higher paying jobs."

He also says its his job to be a voice for unincorporated areas like Axtell and Elk.

"When the landfill came to Axtell, we probably knew the landfill was coming, but we didn't have anybody that came out to speak for the folks, well that's why you elect your county commissioner for, to be your voice," he said.

Wilson will finish out the unexpired term in 2026 and tells 25 News he plans to run again when that time comes.

Follow Bella on social media!