McLennan Community College women's basketball crowned Regional Champions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — MCC hosted the Region V tournament and we have reached the finale.

McLennan men's basketball had the first game for the Region V Championship, taking on South Plains.

Watch the full story here:

MCC women's basketball crowned Region Champions

It was an offensive back and forth for both teams. 11 combined threes early in the first half. The Highlanders found themselves down in a close on at halftime.

Evan Chatman led the way with 29 points and 12 rebounds, but South Plains stayed ahead down the stretch beating MCC 87-78.

MCC still has a chance to make the NJCAA tournament and coach Gill feels their resume speaks for itself.

"I couldn't be prouder. I mean, you know. For us, we knew we belonged, but a lot of people didn't think we did because we wasn't ranked. But I mean we gave those guys in their conference all they wanted all. Our resume is good enough. I mean we've beaten enough ranked teams to go 27- 6," Gill said.

Right after was the women's game against New Mexico.

This was a close game with both teams trading scores down the stretch.

For the Highlanders, it was Ingram leading the way with 26 points. It came down to a two point game and the Highlanders hung on at the buzzer to win 63-61.

After the game, head coach Candice Thomas spoke on what this team means to her.

"That's a tough question. I can't even answer that right now. I mean, they mean everything. They mean everything....We had three tough games and they came out, they played attention to detail, the scouting report and they gave us everything that they had," head coach Thomas said.

Both teams await their fate as they get ready for the NJCAA Tournament.

The Selection Show is set for Sunday.

