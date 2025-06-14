DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan baseball head coach Tyler Johnson heads to Dallas Baptist as the new Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

This past season, Johnson led MCC to a 48-18 record and a semifinals appearance in the NJCAA Division 1 World Series.

Johnson originally was the assistant coach at McLennan in 2018. During that time, the Highlanders won the NJCAA National Championship in 2021.

MCC finishes with a 131-55 total record under Johnson as the head coach.

