Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

McLennan baseball head coach Tyler Johnson heads to Dallas Baptist

TYLER JOHNSON
Shahji Adam
TYLER JOHNSON
Posted

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan baseball head coach Tyler Johnson heads to Dallas Baptist as the new Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

This past season, Johnson led MCC to a 48-18 record and a semifinals appearance in the NJCAA Division 1 World Series.

Johnson originally was the assistant coach at McLennan in 2018. During that time, the Highlanders won the NJCAA National Championship in 2021.

MCC finishes with a 131-55 total record under Johnson as the head coach.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood