McGregor teacher introduces new program encouraging positivity, mental health for local teachers

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — “We are dedicated to spreading joy and our goal is to create an uplifting environment,” said Mcgregor High School art teacher Landi Haynes.

Landi Haynes is the art teacher at McGregor High School but her work goes far beyond the classroom

Back in January she began the ‘Sunshine Committee’, a group of teachers dedicated to spreading joy.

"The ultimate idea is that through these events it will cultivate a culture of encouragement and promote a positive mindset that would then spread to the students and beyond,” Haynes said.

The committee hosts events, luncheons, gatherings and even surprises — all to help benefit the mental health of the teachers in the community.

But Landi tells 25 News it’s more than teachers who feel the impact of the acts of kindness.

“I feel like the students get such an impact as well because if the teachers come to school encouraged, energized and excited to come to work everyday then the students are going to see that and that energy is going to spread and be contagious,” Haynes said.

With more than 86 percent of public schools struggling to find teachers for the 2023-2024 school year — experts in the community say mental health should be a priority for both students and teachers.

“Our teachers are kind of the backbone of our schools. So definitely the more our teachers are able to take care of themselves and their mental health is better, the better they will be able to serve our kids and be able to support their mental health and then it will trickle down into the home environment,” said Division Director of Klaras Center for Families Tiffany Douglas.

As for Landi — she says this is her way of giving back to Central Texas neighbors and the place she calls home.

"Obviously I’m a teacher and I love to spread love but it’s not just my job, it’s my passion, it’s my purpose. So if I have the opportunity to spread love and kindness then it is the greatest fulfillment I could possibly get,” Haynes said.

If you'd like to donate or contribute to the Sunshine Committee you can visit their GoFundme here.

