McGregor residents and businesses brace for planned power outages amid ongoing weather challenges

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor residents and businesses are struggling with frequent power outages, especially after severe weather events. A planned power outage is scheduled for Thursday night.



“We actually have a lot of power outages and they are unprepared for,” a server at The Coffee Shop in McGregor, Pamela Patterson said.

Tuesday morning and afternoon, there were more than 14,000 reports of weather-related power outages in McLennan County.

Something affecting both residents and local businesses.

“ We had to close down for a whole day, so we lost some businesses, but we made it through,” the Owner of Old Fashioned Meat Market, Steven Estrada, said.

“Yesterday morning it went out right after 6:00 a.m. and didn’t come back until 4:30, which we did not think would be that late,” Patterson said.

25 News stopped by a local coffee shop to see how they’ve been dealing with the outages, which they say happen often.

“ This always happens in the bad weather. Anytime the wind gets up or a storm comes through, we have quite a few power outages,” Patterson said.

But Tuesday is not the end of our community’s power outage. The city made a post to Facebook, informing neighbors that there is a planned power outage from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Thursday night.

This will give neighbors like Steven Estrada, the owner of a local meat market, a chance to prepare—once again.

“Since we know what to do, we'll get ready tonight. I’ll turn the trailer on, get prepared, pull everything out, and put it in the refrigerator unit, and we will save our stuff again. I’m getting ready,” Estrada said.

Our neighbors at the coffee shop are also making preparations.

“You get a big pan and ice it and then place the food in it,” Patterson said.

But no amount of work can make up for the loss of business.

“Being closed for an entire day affects our sales in many ways and customers get upset,” said The Coffee Shop General Manager Lindsey Whiteside.

25 News received this statement from Oncor saying:

Oncor has identified additional necessary repairs to the equipment that helps deliver power to the McGregor area following Tuesday’s severe storm system and high winds. In order to ensure the safety of line workers and support staff, power must be disconnected for these repairs to be safely completed, which will impact some McGregor residents. To help lessen the potential impact to these customers, the planned outage will occur overnight from approximately midnight through 3:00 a.m. All resources will be fully engaged to complete these repairs as quickly and safely as possible. Oncor appreciates the patience and understanding of our McGregor customers as this critical repair work is completed.

Customers are encouraged to register for My Oncor Alerts to stay informed about planned outages. They can text REG to 66267 or download the My Oncor App.

