WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan softball earned the two seed in the NJCAA Tournament.

MCC Softball earns No. 2 seed in NJCAA Tournament

The Highlanders are coming off an undefeated run in the Southwest District Championship to cap off a 52-6 season.

"The team went through its challenges learning one another and and kind of bonding took a little longer this year than in in past years but we may be as close as any team has ever been at the time you want to be the closest," head coach Chris Berry said.

"It's great to reflect on how good of a year we've had, but you know, the big hunt starts now. Nothing matters that we've done so far. It's what we're about to do," sophomore Ally Thompson said.

Last year, the Highlanders made it to the NJCAA Championship but lost in the finals. The players look to make it back and get redemption.

"Ever since last year, I've just been thinking about that and just not wanting to, feel what we felt last year and like losing our last game. I wanna go out, I want our last game of this this year to be a win, not a not a loss," sophomore Trinity Allen said.

"We have experience now. We know what it takes, and I think coming up short kind of gives definitely gives me a little bit more motivation. I know it gives everybody else a little bit more motivation just because we've been there, right, and we don't want second place again," sophomore Mickayla Tosch said.

This is the final year for the sophomores of the group. For this team, the plan is to enjoy the ride.

"The last couple times I've been so consumed with outcome and winning that I don't know if I've enjoyed enjoyed those rides as much as I probably should have and and I've kind of I've told my staff this, you know, this year I want to enjoy it," Berry said.

"Before we the broadcast went on, I kind of looked around the room and I was like, it's the last time I get to do this with these girls, it's gonna be something special and it's gonna be the best week of the year," Thompson said.

MCC earns a first round bye and will play the winner of Lake Land/Rose State on May 20.

