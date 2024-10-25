Mayor of Killeen shares her domestic violence abuse story

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — "Love is not verbal abuse, physical abuse, or emotional abuse because domestic violence comes in so many ways," said Mayor Debbie Nash-King, City of Killeen.



Mayor of Killeen is a survivor of Domestic Violence

October is observed as Domestic Violence Prevention Month

24/7 hotline available for those in need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Debbie Nash-King is the mayor of Killeen and also a survivor of domestic violence.

"In my case, I wouldn't get money or food in the house, and you would constantly cry and beg," King said. "You know I'd ask what I did wrong, and whatever you want me to do, I'll do it, and you become a victim in a cycle."

King said her neighbors witnessed the verbal abuse. She even tried counseling, but that wasn't enough.

When the physical abuse started, King said she turned to her family for support and began standing up for herself, knowing she had a daughter to protect.

But that wasn't before she endured several injuries, including one incident when her former husband slammed her face into a wall, sending her tumbling down the stairs.

"He didn't even care to try to pick me up or ask me if I was ok, and when he came back down, I was still laying there because my nose was busted and blood was everywhere, and the only thing I heard him say was clean up your mess," said King.

In Killeen,Families In Crisis has been serving more than 2000 domestic violence victims since Jan 2022. 48,000 sheltered nights to 2300 individuals and 830 households for 1800 survivors.

It helps survivors get back on their feet safely, providing everything they need to start over. Kids are welcome, and you can work at your pace to get out of an abusive relationship. One of the key factors is anonymity. Every person entering the facility must sign a confidentiality form.

"We assess each case individually, we do have a rule that you can not have a violence charge and be here," Suzanne Amour, Executive Director of Families in Crisis.

"If that is the case, we can provide them with resources with other shelters."

Now, with a troubled marriage behind her and a city to run, the mayor tells me she's learned from the entire experience.

"I would tell my younger self to achieve all your goals, not settle for less, and become the person God called you to be," said King.

24-hr hotline: 1-888-799-SAFE(Assistance for Survivors of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence)

