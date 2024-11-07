Marlin to play at new stadium for regular season finale

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin Bulldogs are set to play their final home game at Legion Field.

The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play at their new stadium for homecoming against Riesel on October 25, but lighting issues forced them to change locations.

The Bulldogs are currently 4-0 in district play, and a win against Moody would win them the district title. With a chance to take home the title at their new stadium, the Bulldogs couldn't be more excited.

"For the kids in the community, everybody involved in the administration, and everybody who's gotten everything done to have a facility like this, And at least our seniors getting to play one game at home, this year being senior night, and everything will be special for them in our community," head coach Jeff Rogers said.

"It's the goal we set at the beginning of the year," Rogers said.

"We had two goals: a district championship and a state championship. That's the standard at Marlin, and that's what people expect. I'm excited about us, at least accomplishing the first goal we were reaching out for."

Marlin clashes against Moody on Friday, November 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

