Marlin Juneteenth Organization gears up to give away more than 200 backpacks to support local students

The Marlin Juneteenth Organization is helping local families prepare for the new school year by giving away over 150 backpacks filled with supplies during their second annual “We Got Your Back” event.
MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — As our kids head back-to-school, our community is stepping up to support local students.

The Marlin Juneteenth organization is hosting its 2nd annual “We got your back” backpack and school supply giveaway.

This year, they’ll be distributing more than 200 backpacks—each filled with essential school supplies.

25 News spoke with organizers about why this effort means so much to them.

“I was a single parent raising four children so I know what it’s like to have someone help and give us what we need. We do this for the community because we want to help the students, parents and teachers get ready for school,” said President of the Marlin Juneteenth Club Hermetta Paul.

The giveaway will take place this Friday during Marlin ISD’s back-to-school bash—from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Marlin Middle School.

