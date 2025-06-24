Marlin fires city manager following allegations made against mayor

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin City Council voted 4-1 to terminate City Manager Elza Daviss during a special-called meeting, making her the third city manager dismissed in three years. The decision comes one week after Daviss accused Mayor Susan Byrd of misconduct.



Big changes in Marlin as the city council voted 4-1 to terminate City Manager, Elza Daviss, during a special called meeting Monday night.

One week ago, 25 News first told you about Daviss' claims against Mayor Susan Byrd , accusing the mayor of violating several rules, including using her signature stamp without permission to sign a document while she was out on medical leave.

"It has my name on it but I was not here. Again, another example of her overstepping her bounds,” said former City Manager Elza Daviss.

During that meeting - the council tabled any immediate action related to the allegations—but did confirm the matter is now in the hands of the district attorney for further investigation.

25 News later reached out to Mayor Byrd regarding Daviss' allegations.

The mayor provided this statement to 25 News:

“The City Manager was not forthright with allegations and assertions she made against the Mayor and City employees. Nor was she forthright with claimed defenses to complaints made against the City Manager. Council members are in the process of reviewing the evidence and will take appropriate action when their reviews are complete.“

Mayor Susan Byrd

Daviss was on medical leave from March 12th through June 10th, after serving as city manager for less than a year.

Her departure marks the third time in three years that Marlin has lost a city manager.

Last year, 25 News told you about the previous city manager resigning after just six months, saying he was unable to perform his duties and that the mayor failed to work with him on several issues.

Daviss voiced similar concerns at last week’s meeting.

"Because of these boundaries that the mayor consistently keeps overstepping, I am unable to do my job, I have no control over my staff, I have no control over documents that go out with or without my name on it,” said Daviss.

