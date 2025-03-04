Marlin Bulldogs make history despite tough loss in semi-final matchup

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Bulldogs' historic basketball season ended with a tough loss to the Hearne Eagles, but the team remains proud of their journey and strong bond.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We ain’t ever been here, we made history already,” said Marlin ISD basketball player and senior Aarik Smith-Shelley.

The Marlin Bulldogs fell short in Monday night's matchup against the Hearne Eagles.

The Bulldogs were behind 29- 20 at halftime but had a great run in the 3rd quarter stepping up on offense.

But it wasn't enough to stop the Hearne Eagles, who eventually came back and took the win 48-58.

Although it wasn’t the outcome the Bulldogs hoped for, they’re grateful for a historic season.

“We’ve been through a lot, more than most senior classes. We just kept working through whatever came our way, we worked every day to make each other better,” Marlin ISD basketball player and senior Tyraun Bell said.

25 News spoke to head coach Coach Stephen Massington, a former Marlin Bulldog.

He said for this team, it’s about more than basketball.

“These young men have endured so much, our community has endured so much,” Marlin ISD basketball Head Coach Stephen Massington said.

Sticking together both on and off the court.

“ Even with our water situation, one time kids couldn’t even practice, we had to try to get them to Waco to get a shower. People everywhere were donating water for these kids, but they never quit,” Massington said.

Although their season is over, they told 25 News it’s a family bond that will last a lifetime.

“ I told them regardless, whatever happens tonight, they know I got their back,” Massington said.

“ Nobody can break our bond. We’re all together and we stick together as one,” Marlin ISD basketball player and senior Jaiden Womack said.

